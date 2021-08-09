Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Enfield are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Officers were called to Aldermans Hill, near Palmers Green Railway Station, at 19:14hrs on Saturday, 7 August to reports of a firearm discharge.

No suspect or victim was found at the location. There are no reported injuries and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) believe that a firearm was discharged at the scene and are investigating the incident.

