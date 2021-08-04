Do you recognise these men?

Officers investigating a violent assault at Tottenham Court Road Underground station are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At around 7pm on Sunday 11 July, a man travelling from Wembley Park Underground station to Tottenham Court Road was approached by a group of four men taking the same route. One man from the group accused him of following them and ushered him to come closer to them on an escalator.

The man then punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall backwards down the escalator. The group ran off and exited the station.

The victim followed them out of the station, before two other men in the group pushed him and hit his phone of out his hand. The fourth member of the group then racially abused the victim and they all left the scene.

The victim suffered a broken arm and injuries to his back.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise any of them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 514 of 11/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.