A 43 year old man went to a Paphos home armed with an axe just after midnight, (Sunday) protesting about the neighbours loud music.

The police reported just after midnight, that a 26 year old Cypriot called authorities complaining that while celebrating his wife’s birthday, an unknown man stopped outside his home, got out of his car, entered his yard, and demanded that he turn down the music, threatening him with a axe.

The 43 year old man was later arrested.