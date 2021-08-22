The Cumbrians had took the lead through former O Tristan Abrahams, who netted from the spot after eight minutes.

Kenny Jackett named one change to the team that thumped Exeter last week, with Jayden Sweeney coming in for his full EFL debut, in place of Connor Wood.

Carlisle were awarded a spot kick just seven minutes into the match when the ball was knocked into Omar Beckles’ arm, and despite appearing to be a harsh call, Robert Madley wasted no time pointing to the spot.

Of course, it would be the former Orient man to step and take the spot-kick, and Abrahams’ left footed strike whistled into the top corner of the net.

Orient struggled to find any rhythm in the first-half and they failed to create any telling chances. Theo Archibald did flash one dangerous goal across the face of the box, but the low delivery was just in-front of the stretching Ruel Sotiriou.

Abrahams continued to threaten and he forced Vigouroux into his first save, after pulling the trigger from a tight angle.

The O’s ‘keeper had to be on his toes to keep out Dickenson before the break. The ball was stood up perfectly at the back post and Dickenson’s header look destined for the bottom corner, but the goalie clawed it away from danger.

HALF-TIME: Carlisle United 1-0 Leyton Orient

Kenny Jackett made a double change at the break, introducing goal scorer Harry Smith and Shad Ogie, in place of Jayden Sweeney and Ruel Sotiriou.

The pair instantly tried to link up, Ogie’s burst from his own half showed promise, however, his through ball was a yard too heavy for the big centre-forward.

Smith was soon involved again, this time meeting Pratley’s dink into the area, but the header was wide.

Just before the away goal, Carlisle were denied a fantastic opening, thanks to an incredible last ditch tackle from Theo Archibald. The winger sprinted back 40 yards and stretched to nick the ball just before Joe Riley pulled the trigger, with just Vigouroux to beat.

Smith made no mistake with his next effort on goal. Aaron Drinan did fantastically to find the number nine, who lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper, to pull Orient level. It was a delicate finish and fine way to open his Orient account.

It had been coming, and the equaliser injected further energy into the O’s, who finished the game the stronger of the two sides.

Archibald displayed his attacking attributes with a fine run down the other end, though the eventual strike from outside the area was punched away by Norman.

Craig Clay’s fresh legs helped Orient get organised in the closing moments of the game, and the team pulled together to see out the end of that match and secure a solid point on the road.

The Cumbrians: Norman, Tanner, Armer, McDonald, Riley, Guy, Alessandra, Dickenson (Toure 88’), Mellish (Clough 66’), Abrahams (Mampala 83’), Whelan

Bench: Jensen, Feeney, Bell, Young

Goals: Abrahams 8’

The O’s: Vigouroux, James (Clay 74’), Beckles, Happe, Sweeney (Ogie 46’), Pratley, Kyprianou, Kemp, Sotiriou (Smith 46’), Drinan, Archibald