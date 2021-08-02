On Wednesday 21st July, the Cypriot Community Centre (CCC) welcomed the new Leader of Haringey Council, Councillor Peray Ahmet.

She met with the following Officers of the CCC:- Chair, Susie Constantinides MBE; Treasurer, Bambos Charalambous; and Manager, Christalla Evdokimou.

The importance of the CCC to the community was explained to Cllr. Ahmet, for example, its Services, Facilities and Activities including the following throughout the week and year:-

Housing Related Supporting People Service providing people with advice and advocacy, e.g. to acquire benefits, solve housing issues, etc.;

Meals-on-Wheels Service to the isolated vulnerable Elderly/Disabled, which continued throughout the pandemic and the CCC is still delivering every day;.

Day Care & Activities Service. The CCC has its own minibuses adapted with tail-lifts to bring in the Elderly/Disabled. The buses need replacing urgently;

Drop-In/Lounge/Café Area, providing safety and facilities.

Facilities for Thematic Groups and Community organizations, e.g. Autism, Fostering.

Activities and Classes, e.g. Karate, Children’s Dance, Ballet.

The Leader was able to talk to users and was impressed with the range of services provided by the CCC.

The Officers added that the CCC self-generates its income, mainly from lettings and catering, to provide all these services and facilities. Cllr. Ahmet promised the Council’s support and plans to visit the CCC again officially in September.

The CCC also committed support for Cllr. Ahmet and Haringey Council.

