Hopefully the warm weather is on its way back to us but for now, relax and recuperate this week with some Greek Deli 2 U biscuits and a cup of much needed herbal tea! You know you want to! How does the classic FROU FROU Choco Morning Coffee sound? Or try their tasty SERGIOU Handmade Orange Biscuits? Find a new favourite sweet snack this week!

Also be sure to not miss their BUY ONE GET ONE FREE offer on your favourite Cypriot essentials, shop online now for a speedy delivery straight to your door this week!

Local customers can also Click and Collect, with orders ready for same day collection from the Greek Deli 2 U warehouse in Potters Bar.

With over 600 Greek and Cypriot products to choose from, we are sure there will be something for everyone. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @greekdeli2u and subscribe to their mailing list to be the first to know about all their special offers and latest products.

www.greekdeli2u.co.uk