Mary Georgiou (Pouyioukka)

(from Lemesos, Cyprus)

08-10-1953 to 16-08-2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Georgiou (Pouyioukka) on Monday 16 August 2021, at the age of 67.

Mary leaves behind daughters Xenia and Eleni, son-in-laws Mario and Chris, and grandsons Demetri and Andreas, along with many other family and friends both in the UK and Cyprus. Mary was very much loved and is remembered for her big genuine smile, big warm heart, and a wonderful sense of humour. She courageously fought lung cancer for over three years and her suffering ended when she died peacefully with her family around her. Her passing leaves a huge void in our hearts and lives. The funeral will be held on Thursday 2 September 2021, at 10.30am, at St Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP, and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. We respectfully ask that rather than flowers, a donation is given on behalf of Isabel Hospice where Mary spent her last few days and was cared for by the amazing staff there. Donations can be made at the church (envelopes are provided) or online at www.isabelhospice.org.uk/donate

Μαίρη Γεωργίου (Πουγιούκα)

(από Λεμεσός, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Μαίρης Γεωργίου (Πουγιούκα) την Δευτέρα 16 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 67 ετών. Η Μαίρη αφήνει πίσω τις κόρες της Ξένια και Ελένη, γαμπρούς Μάριο και Χρήστο και εγγόνια Δημήτρη και Ανδρέα, μαζί με λοιπούς συγγενείς και φίλους τόσο στην Αγγλία όσο και στην Κύπρο. Η Μαίρη αγαπήθηκε πολύ και θα τη θυμόμαστε για το μεγάλο και αληθινό της χαμόγελό, τη μεγάλη και ζεστή καρδιά της και την ιδιαίτερη αίσθηση του χιούμορ. Πάλεψε θαρραλέα με τον καρκίνο του πνεύμονα για πάνω από τρία χρόνια και τα δεινά της έληξαν όταν απεβίωσε ειρηνικά περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένεια της.

Ο θάνατός της αφήνει ένα τεράστιο κενό στις καρδιές και τις ζωές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021, στις 10.30 π.μ, στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Rd, N9 0LP, και η ταφή στο

κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητάει δωρεές για λογαριασμό της Isabel Hospice, όπου η Μαίρη πέρασε τις τελευταίες της ημέρες και την

φρόντισαν με τον καλύτερο τρόπο. Οι δωρεές μπορούν να γίνουν στην εκκλησία (παρέχονται φάκελοι) ή διαδικτυακά στη διεύθυνση: www.isabelhospice.org.uk/donate

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family