In response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Islington Council has today pledged to help accommodate and support up to 15 Afghan households in the borough before the end of the year.

The council already provides assistance resettling unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, and has also offered support to many Syrian families in wake of the Syrian Civil War.

It will also will work closely with the local community, our voluntary sector, schools and health services to ensure Afghan refugees get the support they need to recover from the trauma they have experienced, and can start rebuilding their lives.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Community Development, said: “It has been heart-breaking to see the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, and Britain needs to do its bit to provide a place of refuge.

“Islington has a long and proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need, and stands ready to provide assistance once again.

“As Afghan families are already arriving in the UK, we have today offered to accommodate and support up to 15 households to resettle before the end of this year. As we do with all refugees who make Islington their home, we will support those households to settle in, get the support they need and integrate into our community.

“While the council is committed to support as many Afghan households as possible, central Government must step up to offer the full help and support Afghan refugees vitally need, including full coverage of the council’s costs in resettling Afghan households.”