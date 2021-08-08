AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas replies to the Government Spokesperson

8 August 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Neither in yesterday’s 45-minute speech of President Anastasiades, nor in the statement issued today by the Government Spokesman, is there the slightest idea of what the government intends to do in order to stop the Turkish partitionist plans and the colonisation of Varosha.

In other words, while Varosha is being lost and our country is facing its definitive division, Mr. Anastasiades insists that he is infallible, that everyone else is to blame but himself, and that he does not know what else he can do to stop the march to destruction.

Unlike Mr. Anastasiades, however, the people of Famagusta and the Cypriot people will neither compromise by writing off of half of our homeland, nor will they give in.