Belleveue Mortlakes vs Metro Bank

In support of GO BEYOND – “Giving breaks that last a lifetime”

The Belleveue Mortlakes Chartered Surveyors Charity Football Event took place on 22nd July 2021 at the

Trent Park Football Pitches in Oakwood.

The day was enjoyed by all participants and was successful in raising much needed funds for the Go

Beyond charity.

Metro Bank were worthy winners of the match (final score 22-14) and were delighted to accept the welldeserved trophy.

Bambos Charalambous, MP for Enfield Southgate, said of the day; “It was a real pleasure to support such a great event and I want to pay tribute to all at Belleveue Mortlakes for

making it happen.

The Go Beyond charity will be able to help more young people as a result of this fundraiser and I

thank everyone for their kind donations.

Belleveue Mortlakes would like to thank all of the Metro Bank participants for their time, enthusiasm and support.

THE CHARITY – GO BEYOND

Formerly known as CHICKS, Go Beyond has been supporting young people for over 25 years, giving

16,844 children respite breaks since 1992.

Go Beyond is a national children’s charity that provides disadvantaged young people with FREE respite breaks in the UK countryside, where they can let off steam, make new friends, build their confidence, have fun and ultimately build some positive childhood memories.

Whilst children are currently being pushed further into poverty, Go Beyond is the charity giving children and young people across the UK who experience serious challenges in their lives the chance for a break that lasts a lifetime. A break that inspires them to go beyond anything that stands between them and their brightest future.

Each year, Go Beyond needs to raise £millions to continue their good work and donations can be made

via their website – www.gobeyond.org.uk.

Thank you in advance for your support and generosity.

