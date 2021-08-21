A total of 77.2% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by 19 August, according to figures of the Ministry of Health and 71.8 % has received the full dosage.

It said that according to the ECDC, the relevant percentages in the EU are 74.4% (with the first dose) and 64.8% (with both doses).

A total of 33.6% of young people aged 16-17 have received the first dose and 24.8% completed its vaccination regime. From younger ages 12-15, a total 12.3% have been vaccinated with the first dose since 2nd August when the vaccine was approved for this age group.

The vaccination coverage per district shows that Paphos still leads the way with 88% of its population having received the first dose. Second comes Famagusta district with 85.1%, followed by Nicosia and Limassol districts with 76.9% and 75.5% respectively. Larnaca is trailing with 71.1%, the lowest vaccination rate in the list.

The figures indicate that until 19 August, those vaccinated with at least one dose were ages 12-15 (12.3%), 16-17 year olds reached 33.6%, 18-19 year-olds at 46.2%, 20- 29 at 58.2%, for 30-39 year-olds at 69.1%, for 40-49 at 86%, for 50-59 at 81.8%, for 60-69 at 88.1%, for 70-79 at 96.4% and for 80+ at 97%.

At Walk-In centres throughout the government-controlled areas of the Republic, a total of 29,761 vaccinations (both first and second doses) have taken place.

From 15-31 July, 10,626 vaccinations took place, from 2-12 August 12,075 vaccinations, on 13 August 3,372 vaccinations, on 17 August 1,368 vaccinations, on 18 August 1,212 vaccinations were given and on 19 August a further 1,108 people were vaccinated.

In the last seven days, at all districts, a total of 32,688 vaccinations have taken place, of which 11,051 were inoculations with the first dose and 21,616 with the second dose. These numbers are for vaccinations at Walk-In centres and appointments arranged through the Vaccination Portal.



During the next weeks, 36,666 vaccinations through appointments are scheduled including second dose inoculations. This number is separate from vaccinations at walk-in centres.