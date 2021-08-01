Our strategic goal is the reunification of Cyprus as a state with complete sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity said on Sunday President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou.



Addressing the memorial service of the heroes of Troulloi village in Larnaca district, Demetriou said the fait accompli of the Turkish invasion of 1974 are keeping hundreds of families in the dark about the fate of their loved ones and deprive thousands of refugees from their homeland.

It is our obligation to reverse the painful consequences of the invasion from all those who gave their lives to keep our country alive. Thanks to them the Republic of Cyprus is alive, functional and a complete and equal member of the EU and the UN, she added.

We are in a position to negotiate and carry out our fight to achieve our strategic goal which is to free and subsequently reunite Cyprus as a state with a status of complete sovereignty, complete independence and complete territorial integrity. That is the vision of those who gave up their lives and this is the expectation of all the people of Cyprus.



Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.