Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on Horsley Road in Chingford.

Most of the loft space of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Two people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1559 and the fire was under control by 1700. Fire crews from Chingford, Woodford, Walthamstow and Enfield fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by hot works being carried out.