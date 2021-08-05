A higher concentration of traces of COVID-19 genetic material was found in Larnaca’s wastewater system between March and April, compared to May and June, the Larnaca Sewerage and Drainage Board announced on Thursday.

It said concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus genetic material traces found in the Larnaca municipal Processing Waste Water plant are systematically monitored by the Nireas International Water Research Center of the University of Cyprus (Nireas-IWRC), in collaboration with the Larnaca Sewerage and Drainage Board.

The study aims to monitor the pandemic’s course in the Larnaca community and the results are then compared with the data of the epidemiological department of the Ministry of Health with the help of the Medical Statistical Epidemiological and Public Health Laboratory of the University of Cyprus’ Medical School.

The results have indicated that in March and April 2021 greater concentrations of traces of the virus’ genetic material were detected in the town’s wastewater compared to May and June 2021.