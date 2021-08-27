Students aged 3 to 14 across Hertfordshire were asked to get creative to produce a piece of art, poetry or creative writing on the themes of the environment and climate change.

With the chance of winning a brand new bike and access to a bikeability course to ensure they could safely ride it, we received a number of brilliant submissions from children of all ages across the entire county.

Key Stage One children were asked to submit a picture, collage or photo on a theme including: climate change, waste, nature or energy.

The winner in this category was Advika, aged 6, with this powerful image of what the earth may look like if climate change continues to worsen.

a pencil drawing by a young child where the planet is split in half with one side looking as it does now and the other side on fire with lots of smoke and the words ‘climate change’ written on it

Our Key Stage 2 entrants were asked to produce a haiku along with a photo or picture on the themes of climate change, waste, nature or energy.

Nancy, aged 8, produced this brilliant piece of poetry on the pollution that our seas face to win the top prize in the category.

A written poem stating Sapphire seas are sick, Spectacular sea creatures, Are eating plastic, as well as this there is a photo of plastic floating in the ocean

Pupils from Key Stage 3 were asked to produce a piece of creative writing on the themes of climate change, waste, nature or energy. 12-year-old Jane produced this brilliant poem on the current climate crisis and how we can help to prevent it worsening.

A poem stating: The world’s getting warmer since the 1950’s Due to man burning our natural riches Coal, Oil and Gas, mines from deep below the soil, It’s causing our oceans starting to boil. Fossil fuels, far too much burning, when will our race really st

We would like to say congratulations to our winners and a big thank you to all the students who entered our competition, the standard of entries was incredibly high and it’s fantastic to see so many young people engaging with the climate crisis and sustainability.

