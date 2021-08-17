We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Cheshunt.

Nathaniel, aged 17, left his home address at around 4pm on Wednesday 11 August.

He is described as being of slim build, 6ft 4ins tall, with black ear-length hair in plaits. He was wearing a black tracksuit and grey and black trainers.

Concerns are growing for his welfare. It is believed he could be anywhere in Hertfordshire or North London.

If you have seen Nathaniel since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Nathaniel now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.