Giving local people space to walk, cycle and play in clean air without worrying about through traffic are the priorities of three schemes launched for consultation this week.

More than a thousand people have already taken part in a trailblazing engagement and co-design process to transform parts of Bounds Green, Bruce Grove/West Green and St Ann’s into Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs).

Now the local community will get a final say on what the LTNs will look like, and the phasing of the next steps.

The council is asking people to say what they think on measures designed to deliver on local priorities for improved air quality and reduced traffic volumes and speeds.

These include:

the location and design of road closures and restricted access points

secured cycle parking locations

new school streets

new pedestrian crossings

LTNs allow vehicle access for residents and businesses but remove motor traffic using residential streets as ‘rat-runs,’ with the aim of improving air quality and road safety.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and the Climate Emergency said: “I firmly believe low traffic neighbourhoods have a positive impact by reclaiming ownership of our streets for local people, transforming them into safe, attractive and liveable neighbourhoods.

“They will play a critical role in supporting a green recovery from the pandemic, achieving our ambition of tackling the climate emergency and creating an enjoyable environment for people to walk, shop and cycle locally.

“Our communities have told us they want more friendly streets where the air is cleaner and there is less traffic. We have learnt from the introduction of LTNs elsewhere and are determined that residents, who know their areas best, will be able to tell us what works and what doesn’t work.

“But I know that not all residents will agree with our suggestions, which is why we want as many as possible to have their say on the measures so that it can be fed into the design development of each LTN.”

The council’s ground-breaking engagement on LTNs began in February 2021 with a survey to understand local issues and the improvements the community wanted introduced.

Residents, schools and businesses were also given the opportunity to comment on design options at workshops in May.

The council has also been in regular communication with the emergency services and taken their feedback into consideration on the designs.

There are plenty of options for residents to get involved in this round of consultation.

Leaflets have been posted to every household and business in and around the proposed LTN area containing background information, maps and a hard copy of a survey questionnaire.

Residents can also share their feedback by visiting the LTN page on the council website Low Traffic Neighbourhoods in Haringey | Haringey Council, where the results of the initial engagement can be found. The deadline for responses is 17 September 2021.

The results of the consultation will be considered by Cabinet in October before a final decision on the implementation and phasing of the three LTN schemes.

The engagement and proposals have been made possible thanks to a funding allocation from Transport for London, with the aim of delivering schemes that allow people to make more active and sustainable journeys.