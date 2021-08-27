Our Haringey/Love Clean Streets

The Our Haringey mobile app and online reporting service (accessed via My Account) is part of the Love Clean Streets network (managed by Blackburn IT Services Ltd – or BBits).

This service makes it quick and easy to report problems when you’re out and about in the borough.

Once you download the app you can take a photo of the problem, and send it directly to the team responsible for fixing it. We’ll then send you progress updates and let you know when it’s fixed.

Unlike other ‘report it’ style apps, Love Clean Streets asks you to choose from a list of Haringey-specific categories for the problem, which ensures the report goes to the right team first time and will be dealt with as quickly as possible.

Love Clean Streets allows reports to be made under the following categories:

Damaged street furniture

Dead animals

Dog fouling

Drains and gullies

Fly posting

Graffiti

Lighting, lit signs and lit bollards

Litter and street cleaning

Manhole covers

Overgrown hedges and shrubs

Paths and pavements

Potholes

Recycling

Road marking

Road defects

Dumped rubbish

Signs

Trees

If there are other problems you’d like to report, or you don’t want to use your mobile phone or tablet, you can use our Report It page.

Download the app

The app is available on iPhone and Android phones:

Love Clean Streets is free to download. If you exceed your data limit you may incur a cost for sending reports.