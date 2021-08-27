Use the #OurHaringey app to report pavements in need of attention on the go http://ow.ly/Lry750FX3Yu
Report problems using your mobile phone
Our Haringey/Love Clean Streets
The Our Haringey mobile app and online reporting service (accessed via My Account) is part of the Love Clean Streets network (managed by Blackburn IT Services Ltd – or BBits).
This service makes it quick and easy to report problems when you’re out and about in the borough.
Once you download the app you can take a photo of the problem, and send it directly to the team responsible for fixing it. We’ll then send you progress updates and let you know when it’s fixed.
Unlike other ‘report it’ style apps, Love Clean Streets asks you to choose from a list of Haringey-specific categories for the problem, which ensures the report goes to the right team first time and will be dealt with as quickly as possible.
Love Clean Streets allows reports to be made under the following categories:
- Damaged street furniture
- Dead animals
- Dog fouling
- Drains and gullies
- Fly posting
- Graffiti
- Lighting, lit signs and lit bollards
- Litter and street cleaning
- Manhole covers
- Overgrown hedges and shrubs
- Paths and pavements
- Potholes
- Recycling
- Road marking
- Road defects
- Dumped rubbish
- Signs
- Trees
If there are other problems you’d like to report, or you don’t want to use your mobile phone or tablet, you can use our Report It page.
Download the app
The app is available on iPhone and Android phones:
- Download Love Clean Streets for iPhone (external link)
- Download Love Clean Streets for Android (external link)
Love Clean Streets is free to download. If you exceed your data limit you may incur a cost for sending reports.