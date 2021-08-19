Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Lucia Das Neves, Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care and Well-being, and Lucy Nabijou, Co-ordinator of Haringey Welcome have issued a joint statement regarding the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

“Haringey has an incredibly proud history of being a place that welcomes people from all over the world who have chosen to make our communities their home. Migrants enrich our borough and our daily lives.

“Many of us have been shocked and appalled by the events we have seen played out in Afghanistan in recent days. It is particularly heart-breaking to hear and see the desperation felt by many for what the future will bring, particularly for women, girls, LGBT+ people, civil rights activists and those who have worked alongside Britain and other NATO countries.

“Today we want to send a message of solidarity to Haringey residents who may be concerned for friends and family who are in Afghanistan. In these very worrying times we want our friends and neighbours to know that we stand with them and share their pain.

“It is easy to feel powerless in these situations but there are practical things that we can to do play a small part in finding solutions. We believe the government must move quickly to evacuate Afghans who are at risk.

“In line with our values, we will proudly play our part in settling some of those families here in our borough. Settling and integrating families who have suffered considerable trauma requires intensive and long-term support and we would ask that Government looks again at the funding package that it is making available to local authorities, health partners and the voluntary sector to do this.

“Boroughs like Haringey can and will do more if we are sure that the necessary resources will be made available to support us.

“Finally, the government must urgently address the issues faced by Afghan refugees already living in the UK and those who will arrive by other means. We believe refugees reaching our shores must have their claims assessed based solely on need and never on their method of travel.

“In Haringey we do not support the hostile environment approach of the Home Office, will not collude with it; and call upon government to abandon it.”