The Leader of Haringey Council has called on the Prime Minister to be true to his word and provide the resources needed to support Tottenham’s continued progress in the wake of the pandemic and “commit to backing our residents as part of your levelling up agenda.”

In an open letter published ten years on from the riots, Cllr Peray Ahmet reminds Boris Johnson that as Mayor of London he was “vocal in making the case for additional investment in the area.”

Cllr Ahmet said that despite a decade of government cuts there had been substantial work by the council, partners and the community to tackle the problems – including high rates of unemployment – identified by the independent panel established by Boris Johnson.

However, she warns the pandemic had hit Tottenham hard with small businesses and those people working in the creative sector, retail, leisure and hospitality particularly suffering.

“I am writing to you today to ask for you to help us recover after Covid-19 and commit to backing our residents as part of your levelling up agenda,” Cllr Ahmet said.

Cllr Ahmet acknowledges there is still a long way to go to ensure that Tottenham residents had access to the opportunities and support they need, but said the council is determined to tackle the housing crisis, build youth services and drive a local economic recovery by supporting our high streets and town centres.

“As the new Leader of Haringey Council, my Cabinet and I are committed to taking the borough forwards by listening, truly listening, to our residents and co-producing solutions with them,” Cllr Ahmet added.

“With additional investment – to support our residents who have been hit particularly hard by the economic fallout of the pandemic – we could do more to support jobs and drive local economic growth in all sectors from green jobs to small start-ups.

“I believe that we can and will achieve transformational change, working with our borough, but I also know we could go further and faster with more help from you.”