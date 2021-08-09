Following the news that Grainger will not be progressing with the Wards Corner development, including the proposed temporary home for Seven Sisters Market (SSM) at Apex Gardens, Council Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet has released the following statement:

We are extremely concerned about the plight of the traders who haven’t been able to trade since March 2020.

Our immediate priority is to ascertain from TfL their plans for a temporary market and, most importantly, when it will be up and running.

Whilst TfL’s Hardship Fund payments to traders was a welcome intervention, we also need to understand their proposals and timeframes for continuing this much-needed financial support.

The longer-term renewal of the site is also critical. Having met with the West Green Road/Seven Sisters Development Trust, we are supportive of the Trust’s community plan to bring the existing historic building back to life for the next generation, with Seven Sisters market, popularly known as the Latin Village, at its heart, and we are looking forward to seeing the next iteration of the plans.

As TfL are the owners of the market, we urge them to work with the Trust to co-produce a solution for the long-term future of the market.

Developing a new vision for this area is key, and alongside the traders and community of Seven Sisters we will do all we can to help TfL make this a reality.

A market at Wards Corner has been and will be a very important part of the rich cultural fabric which makes Tottenham such a special part of our great city.

Carlos Burgos, chair of the West Green Road/Seven Sisters Development Trust, said:

Grainger’s withdrawal finally ends a terrible period of suffering and neglect, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Seven Sisters Market and Wards Corner. Rooted in 15 years of local organising, the Wards Corner Community Plan is a viable scheme to restore a heritage building, listed community asset and celebrated market, which will revive the high street and town centre for the benefit of the community.



We welcome Haringey Council’s support for the Plan and look forward to working with traders, the wider community, the Council and Transport for London to deliver this urgent project as soon as possible.

We also call for the Mayor of London’s financial hardship scheme for traders to be extended until a temporary or permanent market is available.