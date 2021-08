Haringey Borough lost their last two against Horsham, but goals from Michael O’Donoghue in the 10th minute and Alfred Bawling in the 33rd minute put them firmly in command at half time. Bawling got number three in the very last minute, and although there was still time for Tom Kavanagh to pull a goal back that was that. The visitors Horsham saw two players sent off, veteran Gary Charman early on and Charlie Harris much later, which can’t have helped their cause.