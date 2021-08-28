Bognor fell to a disappointing defeat against an attacking Haringey Borough who were two goals up at half time. Despite an 87th minute goal from Nathan Odokonyero they couldn’t find a way back into the game.

Harvey Whyte got his first start of the season as Ashton Leigh moved to the bench. Charlie Bell rightfully got his start after an inspired 2-goal performance away to East Thurrock United the week before.

An early swift move down the left saw Jordy Mongoy pass forward to Bell who poked it on towards Odokonyero who slipped to tge ground. He was offside anyway so a goal wouldn’t have counted.

Odokonyero played it out wide to Gavin McCallum who cut inside to shoot with his left boot but it was deflected off a defender and bounced harmlessly to the goalkeeper.

Amadou Tangara had to get down to his right to push away Jamie-Lee O’Donaghue’s strike.

But Haringey got the first goal with a low strike by Christos Djamas beating the outstretched Tangara on just 10 minutes from the resulting corner.

Alfred Bawling turned to shoot off a brave Bognor defender as the hosts were under the cosh in the early going.

Joe Cook blocked a cross and had to receive treatment from the physio with Leigh due to replace him warming up on the touchline but game didn’t come on just yet.

Mongoy clashed heads with a defender in the air and had to receive treatment as well.

David Olufemi did well to combine with Bawling down the right before cutting inside and shooting low into the bottom left corner on 20 minutes, extending Borough’s lead.

A handball was called and a penalty awarded to Bognor after a fierce strike wax blocked. Mongoy disappointingly belted it off the crossbar and out on 23 minutes in Bognor’s best chance to get back into the game at this point.

Jake Flannigan headed a crossed freekick out but got clattered in the air in the process. Lengthy treatment ensued but he did return to play.

Bawling caused problems on the right and played it square to Djamas and his ball into the area was only just cut out by Tangara.

Bell went to ground after good work by McCallum. He won a freekick for this. Though Calvin Davies smashed it into the defensive wall and out.

To sum up Bognor’s first half Joe Dandy’s diagonal ball was too much for Mongoy before Odokonyero blasted it well wide of the left post following a decent turn.

Sami Bessadi went into the book for simulation and then Tyrese Owen was shown yellow for a bad challenge just outside the box. The cross from the freekick by Davies found Odokonyero who glanced his header at goal, which forced Jonathan Miles into a save tipping the ball over the crossbar.

McCallum was fouled by Djamas but the freekick again was disappointing with a low square pass that was easily defended.

HT 0-2

Cook and Flannigan were replaced by Leigh and Joe Hancott at half-time as Bogjor needed to find a way back into the match.

Odokonyero had a shot denied just after the restart in a bright beginning of the second half.

Davies played it forward to McCallum who rounded with the ball and tried to slip a pass in to Odokonyero but the goalkeeper got there first.

Mongoy committed a foul running back to defend but the freekick was hit into the wall.

Bognor tried to get on the attack with McCallum who found Odokonyero but he couldn’t quite get onto it with his run frustratingly for Bognor.

Bognor were caught again when Chidubem Onokwai cut inside before shooting from the edge of the box at Tangara before Mongoy ran inside down the other end but was denied by a Jonathan Miles save.

Ethan Robb went into the book on 61 minutes. He clashed in the air with Georgios Aresti. The freekick was curled in and Rakim Richards headed it narrowly wide after rising highest in the box. He took a knock and needed treatment.

Hancott got the ball across but it was fiercely hit and flew out of play disappointingly down the other end.

Kayne Diedrick-Roberts came on for McCallum on 65 minutes. Odokonyero was set through on goal at a narrow angle but he belted it over with Diedrick-Roberts waiting on the back post.

Diedrick-Roberts did well to play it square to Davies but he cut inside on his weaker foot to blast it well wide.

Michael O’Donoghue received a pass inside but went to ground over a flailing leg but the referee ignored the claims. Down the other end a low cross was deflected out but struck by Bell into the defence.

Davies tried to dig out a cross from a diagonal ball, stopping it going out of play, but the Haringey defence headed it away again this time from the back post.

Aresti did well to play the ball inside to Bruno Martinho-Gomes and he played it back to Bessadi who struck it only narrowly over the bar on 78 minutes.

Diedrick-Roberts played it out wide to Davies who squared the ball to Odokonyero who smashed it off a defender and out again as Rocks were lacking in the final third throughout.

But Bognor had a shot by Mongoy in the 87th minute which was pushed out to Odokonyero who stabbed in from close range to make the most of the closing moments, but perhaps too late for the hosts.

Bognor were starting to play and Mongoy ran down the left before crossing it into the area. Bell was there but he headed it narrowly wide of the right post.

Davies was booked for a late challenge on Martinho-Gomes as a crowd of players built and the referee had to settle Leigh down particularly after something was said.

Though after over 8 minutes of stoppage time following this, the final whistle went to end a poor game for Bognor.

They travel to Woodside Road to take on old rivals Worthing on Bank Holiday Monday 30 August with kick off at 3pm, still in search of their first win of the season.