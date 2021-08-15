Haringey Borough suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Kingstonian on the opening day of the new season

GUS SOW’S first-half penalty gave Kingstonian a narrow win, in an untidy unimpressive encounter.

Ks won at home to Boro in the last game of the truncated 2020/21 season. But the contrast between that thriller and yesterday’s filler was stark.

Neither keeper had to make a save worthy of the name, as clear-cut chances were less at a premium as off the menu entirely, Ks deserving the win for creating the majority of the half-chances on show.