Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t play any tournaments last week, but with some points falling off of Rafael Nadal’s total, the two switched spots on the new ATP rankings this week—with the Greek inching up to No. 3 and the Spaniard dipping to No. 4.

Having first reached No. 5 in August 2019, Tsitsipas hit No. 4 after reaching his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros this year, and now sets a new career-high.

“It’s a huge motivation and a very good indication,” he told ATPTour.com about his new personal best. “Just generally blessed that I’ve put in so much work to make it to the Top 3, which [I would consider] quite a special milestone.”

The 22-year-old, who was already the only player from his country to reach the Top 10 in ATP or WTA rankings history, has a 42-12 record this season, which is more tour-level wins than anyone else on either the men’s or women’s tour.

Another major move on the ATP rankings came from Jannik Sinner, who rose from No. 24 to No. 15—passing his previous high of No. 17—after winning his third and biggest career ATP title in Washington, D.C. The 19-year-old Italian is the first teenager to win a tournament at the ATP 500 level since that series of tournaments began in 2009.

And a little further down the ATP rankings, two Americans who went very deep at the Citi Open made notable moves: Mackenzie McDonald, who reached his first ATP final in the U.S. capital, vaulted from No. 107 to No. 64, his first time back in the Top 100 since undergoing right hamstring surgery in June 2019 and missing the rest of that year; and 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby, who reached his biggest career semifinal at the ATP 500 event, made his Top 100 debut, climbing from No. 130 to No. 99.

“I’m excited,” Brooksby told ATPTour.com. “It seems like a cliche answer, but I know I have the game to do it, and I’m glad obviously I’ve done it in a short period of time.

“Let’s see how high I can push it.”

There was no shortage of shifts on the WTA rankings, though the two most notable movers didn’t play any events last week. With points from Toronto in 2019 dropping and Bianca Andreescu falling from No. 5 to No. 8, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek inched up from No. 8 to a new high of No. 7. And with Simona Halep dipping from No. 10 to No. 13, Barbora Krejcikova rose from No. 11 to No. 10, her Top 10 debut.

Though 2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova didn’t play last week, she’s played a lot—and has done plenty of winning—over the last few months. She’s actually won 22 of her last 24 matches, going into Strasbourg ranked No. 38 and now up to No. 10.

And there was some history made on the WTA rankings this week as well, with Mayar Sherif becoming the first Egyptian woman ever to break the Top 100. She was already the highest-ranked Egyptian woman in WTA rankings history, but after her efforts at the WTA 250 clay-court event in Cluj-Napoca, Romania—where she became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA quarterfinal, semifinal and final all in the same week—she cracked the Top 100, surging up 22 spots from No. 119 to No. 97.