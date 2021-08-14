The government of Cyprus will facilitate Turkish Cypriots to obtain the European Digital Certificate.

A written statement by Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou, says that due to the problem that vaccinated Turkish Cypriots have to obtain the European Digital Certificate and in order to facilitate them in case they need to travel the government decided to set up an email account for Turkish Cypriots so that they can submit through an electronic standard form, the relevant information regarding their vaccination.

Following the necessary checks, the information will automatically be forwarded for issuing the EUDCC, she says, adding that applicants will be notified via email how to obtain their certificate.

This solution will be valid until August 31, 2021, since alternative solutions are being evaluated.

Parisinou says that the above procedure aims to serve only those who will travel in the coming days. They will need to submit a scan of their ticket confirming the date of travel of the person concerned. In addition, it will be necessary to attach identification documents as well as the vaccination card.

She adds that on Tuesday following the conclusion of technical work, a new announcement will be made which will explain the procedure. Concluding, she says that the coordination with the Bicommunal Committee on Health continues.