Total government employment increased by 92 persons (0.2%) in July in comparison to the corresponding month of 2020 and reached 52,957 persons, according to data released Wednesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

Permanent staff decreased by 998 persons (-3.6%), from 27,597 to 26,599 persons. Casual staff increased by 1,234 persons (7.4%) and reached 17,898 persons compared to 16,664 persons in July 2020.

Compared to July 2020 an increase is observed in all three categories, with the highest in Security Forces staff (1.4%). In all three categories of permanent staff there is a decrease and the highest is observed in Education staff (-3.8%) and in Civil Service staff (-3.8%). On the contrary, in all three categories of casual staff there is an increase and the highest is observed in Education staff (9.1%).

Compared to June 2021, an increase is observed in Security Forces staff (0.6%) and in Civil Service staff (0.4%) while a decrease is observed in Education staff (-2.5%). In permanent staff a decrease is observed in Civil Service staff (-0.2%) and in Security Forces staff (-0.2%). In casual staff an increase is observed in Security Forces staff (1.4%) and in Civil Service staff (1.3%) while a decrease is observed in Education staff (-7.0%).