Firefighters are reminding people to register their white goods after a flat fire on Parkstone Road in Walthamstow.

Part of a five-roomed flat on the fifth floor of the building was damaged by fire. Around 31 people were out of the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved a washing machine.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.

“If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.”

The Brigade was called at 2014 and the fire was under control by 2135. Fire crews from Walthamstow, Woodford, Tottenham and Chingford fire stations attended the scene