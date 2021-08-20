Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire in a house converted into flats on Glenarm Road in Hackney.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the first floor.

Part of a second floor flat was damaged by fire. Part of the staircase between the first and second floor was also affected by the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 1830 and the fire was under control by 2023. Firefighters from Stoke Newington, Bethnal Green, Homerton and Leyton fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.