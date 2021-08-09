Firefighters are reminding people of their charging safety tips after a flat fire on Whitehead Close in Edmonton.

Most of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire. Two men left the flat before the Brigade arrived and were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault in a charger.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s really important to always use the correct charger for your product and buy an official one from a reputable seller if you need a replacement.

“Batteries should always be charged on hard flat surfaces where heat can dissipate, and you should also make sure you unplug your charger once it’s finished charging.”

The Brigade was called at 1947 and the fire was under control by 2032. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Edmonton, Tottenham, Southgate and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ tips for charging your devices