Cyprus Health Minister announced on Monday that five more COVID-19 patients died, while 381 new coronavirus cases were traced. The positivity rate is 0.86%.

The number of people who lost their life due to COVID-19 is now 461 and the number of confirmed cases 109,253.

Moreover, 243 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital. The condition of 85 of them is critical, while 81.2% of the patients who are treated in hospital have not been vaccinated. Forty – six out of the 85 patients whose condition is critical are intubated, one is treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but is not intubated and 38 in an Increased Care Unit.

The five people who died are four women and one man: a 79 year old woman who died on August 6 at Paphos General Hospital, a 87 year old woman who died on August 13 at Larnaca General Hospital, a 87 year old woman who died on August 15 at Nicosia General Hospital, a 49 year old man who died on August 15 at Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Treatment Unit and a 70 year old woman who died on Monday at Nicosia General Hospital.

Out of the 461 patients who have lost their life 298 are men (65%) and 163 are women (35%).

The Health Ministry said that 14 post-COVID patients who are not contagious any longer are treated in Intensive Treatment Units and are intubated.

A total of 44.374 tests were conducted using the PCR method (5,980) and antigen rapid tests (38,394).

The 381 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 18 cases out of 161 samples taken during contact tracing, 9 cases out of 3,632 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 40 cases out of 1,810 samples taken at the private initiative, 16 cases out of 240 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 171 cases out of 20,672 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 127 cases out of 17,722 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme