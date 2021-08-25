Firefighters are warning smokers to dispose of cigarettes carefully after a flat fire on Napier Road in Enfield.

Around five metres of fencing was damaged by fire and part of the fascia on the balcony of a first-floor flat was also damaged by the blaze. Around 50 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 10 calls to the fire.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by smoking.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket.”

The Brigade was called at 2143 and the fire was under control by 2242. Fire crews from Enfield, Edmonton, Chingford and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

Safety advice for smokers:

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed and avoid smoking on armchairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly