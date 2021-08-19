Cyprus police handed out fines ranging from 500 to 4,000 euros to four establishment managers and reported 35 individuals, during the last 24 hours, for violating the measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson has told CNA that a total of 4,999 checks were conducted island-wide.

In Nicosia the police carried out 2008 checks and booked 6 citizens, in Limassol they conducted 463 checks and reported 1 establishment manager and 14 citizens. The fine for the establishment was 500 euros, as the manager served clients without wearing a protective face mask.

In Larnaka the police carried out 613 checks and fined one individual, while in Pafos they conducted 398 checks and booked 3 establishment managers and another 4 people. One establishment was fined for not having the necessary safety signs for COVID-19, and another for not checking for the clients` safe passes, because one employee did not have a safe pass and for not having the necessary safety signs. The third establishment was fined for not checking the clients` safe passes, for not having the necessary signs and because 3 employees did not wear protective face masks. The fines for the three establishments were 500, 4,000 and 750 euros, respectively.

In Famagusta the police reported 10 citizens during 757 checks they conducted. No one was reported during the 350 checks carried out in Morphou and also during the 337 checks conducted by the Traffic Department and the 73 checks conducted by the Port and Marine Police.