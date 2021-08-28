FILM OF THE WEEK

THE NEST



This is Sean Durkin’s first film since his amazing and multi ward winning MARTHA MARCY MAE MARLENE which was made in 2011. This time Durkin writes and directs an intense family drama which was recently screened at the London Sundance Film Festival. The action opens in Canada during the eighties and follows the story of Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious businessman who decides to relocate along with his family back to the UK after he gets a tempting offer from a big company. Without a second thought Rory buys a massive mansion in the country and dreams big, while his wife Allison (Carrie Coon) struggles to adjust to her new lifestyle. She is homesick of her life on the farm back home with her horses but soon enough a new horse arrives at their new home, even though the increasing family debts begin to pile up… It is a fine portrait of a decaying marriage but also a biting satire on the greedy eighties, where everything seemed possible at the time. Law is perfectly cast as the arrogant, self-important entrepreneur, who lives a lavish, superficial lifestyle spending much more than his means. Coon provides strong support as his long-suffering wife, desperate to shake Rory up from his deep denial and bring him back to reality Fascinating stuff!

CANDYMAN



This sequel to Bernard Rose’s 1992 horror explorers the origins of CANDYMAN and takes the story one step further. The story opens in the seventies before it moves to modern day Chicago. Aspiring artist Anthony is fascinated by Candyman and tries to find the truth behind the legend before he begins to examine Helen Lyle’s thesis (played by Virginia Madsen in original film, and who now lends her voice for a key voice over) …Nia DaCosta directs with efficiency and style and makes great use of animation- she originally filmed for her short-in telling Helen’s back story. It is also good to see Olivia Williams returning as Anne- Marie McCoy, a vital witness of the original nightmare.

SOUAD



Egyptian filmmaker Ayten Amin paints an intimate portrait of a sensitive young woman’s life, whose inner turmoil is perfectly captured by the uneasy camera movements. 19-year-old Souad (Bassant Ahmed) lives with her sister and appears to be leading a conservative lifestyle in front of family and in public. But like any teenager across the globe Souad is also addicted to her mobile and spends most of her time on social media chatting to men…Ahmed delivers a fresh, engaging performance as the over sentimental protagonist. A powerful, unpredictable, and compelling drama worth seeking out.

AINBO: SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON



A lovely, animated adventure with impressive designs set deep in the Amazon jungle and with a strong message about deforestation. Ainbo lives a happy existence in the forest until she discovers that her homeland is under threat… An imaginative, pleasing film with a feisty, resourceful heroine on a quest to save her land from destruction, with a little help from her mother’s spirit and from a couple of adorable jungle animals.

THE PEBBLE AND THE BOY



This likeable, nostalgic film by Chris Green, the writer director of the recent ME MYSELF AND DI. Here he tells the story of John (Patrick McNamee), a young man who, following his dad’s funeral, travels to Brighton from Manchester to scatter his father’s ashes. It is a journey of discovery for John, who tries to learn as much as possible about his father’s past life as a Mod… It is directed with energy and boasts fresh performances from a talented young cast.

UNDERGROUND



This powerful Canadian film follows the story of Maxime (Joakim Robillard), a young man working in a mine in Val d’Or and still struggling to come to terms with a tragic accident caused by him which disabled his childhood friend Julien. One day following an explosion deep underground Maxine joins the rescue team in a desperate attempt to save his colleagues including Julien’s father…It is cleverly plotted with a strong opening of the explosion before the action moves back in time and introducing its main characters. It is a strong film with a luminous lead performance by Robillard as the tortured protagonist.

JAZZ ON A SUMMER’S DAY: This amazing documentary which celebrates the 1958 Newport Festival in Rhode Island is back in cinemas in a sparkling new 4K restoration. It is directed by celebrated photographer Bert Stern who captures this magnificent event for posterity. Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Dina Washington, and Mahalia Jackson are among the legends appearing on stage. A real collector’s item!

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS: Jules Verne’s classic adventure has been adapted for the screen in many sizes and forms throughout the years and most memorably in 1956 with David Niven as Phileas Fogg and Cantinflas as Passepartout. This animated feature features a frog as Mr Fogg and a nerdy monkey as his fellow traveller. A colourful adventure and a fine introduction to this timeless story.

THE CALL: This atmospheric horror takes place in 1987 and follows the story of four small town friends who find themselves at the mercy of an old couple following a tragic accident. They have no option but to make a one-minute call which will probably save their lives…The strong presence of horror veterans Lin Shaye (Insidious) and Tobin Bell (Saw) as the menacing couple elevates this otherwise ordinary fair to a higher level. (SHUDDER)

