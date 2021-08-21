FILM OF THE WEEK

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS



This is not a sequel to the G.I. Joe series with Channing Tatum as Duke, but as the title suggests an origins story which introduces new heroes based on Hasbro’s G.I. Joe franchise. When he was a boy and long before he became Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) witnessed the killing of his father when he was in hiding in a safe house deep in the forest. The boy vows for revenge and grows to be a fierce fighter before he is lured into the dangerous world of a Japanese family clan in control of their destiny for generations…. Golding is a strong presence and has come a long way since his breakthrough performance in CRAZY RICH ASIANS. He makes a credible hero both strong as well as vulnerable always ready to take on every new enemy including the giant anacondas deep in the snake pit. Golding is well supported by and eclectic Japanese cast which includes Haruka Abe as the fearless Akiko. The director of RED and INSURGENCE Robert Schwentke delivers the goods with plenty of action and thrilling set pieces that look spectacular on the giant IMAX screen and his energetic direction provides a suitable distraction to many plot holes where often new characters appear without any introduction. Still, an enjoyable blockbuster!

REMINISCENCE



This marks the remarkable directorial debut of writer/producer Lisa Joy, who sets her intriguing sci-fi film noir in the future. Miami is flooded with water and the citizens move around the city as if they are in Venice. Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) makes his living as a private investigator of the mind and uses special float tanks full of water, where his clients can access their lost memories. But when the seductive Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) enters the scene, trying to retrieve a bunch of lost keys his world is turned upside down especially after she mysteriously disappears without a trace…Joy striking vision creates a new dangerous world where it is difficult to know whom to trust. Jackman is on fine form, but it is Thandiwe Newton who threatens to steal the day as his loyal, resourceful assistant.

PIG



An assured debut from Michael Sarnoski, who miraculously coaches Nicolas Cage’s most restrained performance in ages, but it is Brandy as the eponymous hero that steals the day. A perfect companion piece to the recent documentary THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS, the action moves from Northern Italy to the Oregon wilderness, where Rob lives all alone with his beloved pig, an expert truffle hunter. But Rob’s serene world is shattered, when his precious pig is kidnapped…An engaging script with strong dialogue and with decent performances. The pace is occasionally slow but there is no denying that Sarnoski is a talent to watch!

CENSOR



This atmospheric horror was screened at the recent London Sundance Film Festival and marks the remarkable directorial debut of Prano Bailey Bond. He sets the action in the early eighties during the video nasties’ paranoia led by the horrid Mary Whitehouse. Enid (Niamh Algar) is a film censor who takes her job very seriously but after viewing a video nasty the memory of her sister’s disappearance comes back to haunt her…Strong production values and a very persuasive performance by Algar as the unhinged protagonist.

PEOPLE JUST DO NOTHING-BIG IN JAPAN



I enjoyed the first television series of this crazy mockumentary, and it is now good to see the boys still behaving badly for their big cinematic break. The infamous Kurrupt FM can’t believe their luck when they find out that one their songs is used on a popular game show in Japan. They soon pack their bags and dream of hitting the big time in Japan…It has fun ideas, but the gags feel overextended and finally, it outsays its Japanese hospitality!

THE COURIER



Dominic Cooke, the acclaimed theatre director, takes us back to the cold war of the early sixties in this true story. The Cuban Missile Crisis is at its peak and British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) is attracted to the idea of becoming a courier for Mi6. He begins a dangerous liaison with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Nimidze) after he is assigned to bring secret documents out of Russia…The early part lacks tension but the latter part when the Russians begin to sniff a rat makes up for it.

JOSEE, THE TIGER AND THE FISH: This charming Japanese anime tells the story of Kumiko, a wheelchair bound young woman who calls herself Josee, a character from her favourite book. She is loner but begins an out of character friendship with Tsuneo, when she accidentally falls into his arms… This beautiful, imaginative film boasts wonderful designs, and is suitable for all ages. It will certainly put a smile on your face!

I’M YOUR MAN: Maria Schrader’s engaging comedy tells the story of Alma (Maren Eggert), a German anthropologist, who reluctantly agrees to take part in an experiment for which she needs to spend three weeks with Tom (Dan Stevens). He is attractive and intelligent, but also an android…Eggert is excellent as the reluctant heroine and so is Stevens, who relishes his German dialogue which he delivers with great gusto.

WILDLAND: A highly impressive first feature from Denmark’s Jeanette Nordahi, who tells the story of Ida (Sandra Guldberg Kampp), a teenage girl forced by tragic circumstances to move in with her aunt and cousins. At first, she is like a fish out of water especially when she is confronted by a world of crime and violence…Perfectly plotted, with strong performances particularly by Sidse Babett Knudsen as the hard matriarch, like Jacki Weaver’s in ANIMAL KINGDOM.

SON: This creepy horror written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh is a cross between ROSEMARY’S BABY and ROOM. It follows the story of Laura, a loving mother of eight-year-old David and is determined to do anything in her power to protect her son from abduction by a mysterious group of kidnappers…It is eerie, well-paced and suspenseful! (SHUDDER)

Any feedback is welcome: [email protected]