A 19-year-old man received fatal injuries following a road traffic collision in Stagg Hill in Potters Bar which happened at 3.10pm on Saturday 21 August.

He was travelling north on his grey Honda moped towards Potters Bar, when for reasons unknown it collided with a lamp post. He was wearing quite a distinctive black and green jacket.

A surgeon and doctor were quickly at the scene and along with other members of the public and emergency workers tried to save the man, but unfortunately his injuries proved fatal.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit Sergeant Simon Cooper who is investigating the collision said: “We have some dash cam footage but we know there were other cars in the area at the time. We would like to speak to the drivers and passengers, so we can piece together exactly what happened yesterday afternoon. If you were in the area and saw the collision, or the moped prior to the collision, please do get in touch.

“The surgeon and doctor who were travelling behind the moped immediately commenced first aid and did their very best to save the man. I would like to thank all who stopped to try to help this young man.”

Please email Simon Cooper with any further dash cam footage or any information about the collision.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 435 of 21 August 2021.