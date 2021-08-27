FANOUROPITA

Φανουρόπιτα

(Saint Fanourious cake for lost and found things)

Every year on the 27th August, the Orthodox faithful baked this vegan cake to honoured St Fanourios. He is the Patron Saint of lost things as his name means Fanourios from fastened- find or to reveal. The cake can be made anytime of the year at least 3 times, and is taken into church to be blessed by the Priest as an offering of thanks or for a (Pledge) to him, you could ask him for all you seek, good health, a husband or a wife! Traditionally only 7, 9 or 11 ingredients could be used for the cake, it has to be an odd number,the number of the ingredients symbolize in the Greek Orthodox Christianity the sacraments of the Church, the day of creation, but also the orders of the angels. The cake is cut and offered first to 7 married women that not been divorced or widowed for their wish to come true.

Then the cake is offered to everyone.

Recipe

300 ml (½) pint sunflower oil or olive oil

225g (8oz) caster sugar

Juice of 3 large oranges

or 1 cup orange juice

grated zest of 1 orange

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground cloves

500g (1 lb.) self-rising flour

2 tsp. Baking powder

½ tsp. Baking soda

1 liquor glass brandy

175g (5oz) finely chopped walnuts

75g (3oz) golden sultanas,(optional) dust with a little flour, before use

Topping:

Icing sugar or

Sesame seeds

1 round baking tin 10. Inch (25.5 cm) or squared, 24cm(9 1/2 inch) greased and flour

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 350f/180c/gas 4.

In a large bowl, using a hand electric whisk, whisk the oil and sugar together for few minutes, then add the orange zest, whisk baking soda in the orange juice and add the brandy.

Sift the flour, baking powder and spices and whisk until smooth. Using a wooden spoon mix in the walnuts and sultanas (if you are using them) pour the mixture into the prepared tin, if you are using sesame seeds, sprinkle them on top.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for 40-45min or until cake is golden and cooked.

Remove from the oven and cool the cake completely.

Place on to a serving dish and if you haven’t added sesame seeds and decorated the cake with icing sugar, place a lace paper doily on the surface of the cake and sift icing sugar over it, carefully remove the doily and the pattern will remain on top of the cake or just sift lots of icing sugar all over the cake. *You could also put a cross down the centre of the cake, sift icing sugar all over.

NB-While you are making the cake, keep asking the St Fanourios for things you would like to be found or for thinks you would like to happen!