Tickets are now on Sale for New Salamis, Emirates FA Cup match with Kensington & Ealing Borough on Friday 6th August 2021 19.45pm at Haringey Borough Stadium, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ. Tickets are £8.00 with Under 12s Free with a paying adult.

You can purchase your tickets in person from the New Salamis Club House, 68 Myddleton Road, N22 8NW. For more details telephone 07956 152844.

New Salamis who now play in the Spartan South Midlands League it is their second season in the FA Cup last year they reached the FA Cup First Quali-fying round losing to Brentwood after beating West Essex and Colney Heath in the previous rounds.

St Panteleimon FC who now play in the Combined Counties League are making their first ever appearance in the FA Cup and are playing West Essex on Friday 6th August. Kick Off 19:45, Wadham Lodge Stadium, Walthamstow, E17 4LL.

Cockfosters FC who play in the Essex Senior League are playing away to Sawbridgeworth on Saturday 7th August 2021 at 3.00pm.