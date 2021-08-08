Having both fallen at the second stage of Champions League qualification, Cypriot champions Omonia met Estonia’s Flora on Thursday, in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Omonia won 1-0 with their goal coming in the 12th minute from Tzionis.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday in Estonia.

After their 3-0 aggregate loss to Dinamo Zagreb last week, Henning Berg’s home side were keen to build an advantage ahead of next week’s return leg in Tallinn.

After securing direct entry into the second round of Champions League qualifying through UEFA’s Champions’ Path system, Omonia were handed a particularly unkind draw when pitted together with Croatian title-winners Dinamo Zagreb who they lost to 3-0 on aggregate.

With their title defence not due to get underway until later this month, Henning Berg’s side switched their sights to winning a two-legged encounter with Flora, or face a further demotion – to the new Europa Conference League.

To aid his team’s quest for continental progress, former Manchester United defender Berg has brought in American veteran Mix Diskerud and former Real Mallorca defender Hector Yuste on free transfers, with matching last year’s group stage qualification his target this term.

Though they finished bottom of Group E – which also featured Granada, PSV and PAOK – the 21-times national champions certainly boast a stronger European pedigree than their more modest opponents this week.

Despite such stature, Flora actually reached the playoff round of last season’s Europa League, only to lose 3-1 to Omonia’s recent conquerors, Dinamo Zagreb.

Formed as recently as 1990, the Estonian side have since claimed a record 13 Meistriliiga titles but have rarely registered at continental level.

Already deep into their domestic season – currently sitting second in the table; six points adrift of Levadia but with two games in hand – Henn’s side have remained unbeaten in the league for over a year. However, they could only manage a goalless draw at third-placed Paide on Saturday, so will hope to find their shooting boots again before returning to the European stage.