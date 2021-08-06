AKEL denounces the new statements made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, in which on the one hand he insists on a two-state “solution” and on the finalization of the partition of our homeland, and on the other hand he announces new measures for the colonisation of Famagusta by the occupying power. Indeed, these positions were once again expressed in such a categorical way that they leave no room for any doubts whatsoever about Turkey’s plans.

The Turkish President’s approach for a two state “solution” in Cyprus is disastrous for our homeland and people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots alike. It is in direct violation of international law and t the international community’s official position for a solution of Bi-zonal, Bicommunal Federation with political equality, as set out in the resolutions of the UN Security Council. The promotion of the plans of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to colonise the city of Famagusta create new fait accompli and threaten to bury any prospects for a solution.

We once again call on the international community to react decisively so as to exert its influence to bring Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader to their senses and to align themselves with the framework of the sought solution, which is the solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation that will substantially reunite our homeland and people. At the same time, we call on the international community to stop the efforts of Turkey and Tatar to colonalise the enclosed city of Famagusta.

These developments demonstrate yet again the need for President Anastasiades to take initiatives in order to resume the dialogue on a correct basis and to effectively confront the Turkish plans for Famagusta. For there to be a meaningful perspective, negotiations must resume from the point where they had remained at Crans Montana, reaffirming the convergences recorded so far and on the basis of the Framework tabled by Secretary General Guterres.

We reject any attempt to change the basis of the solution of the Cyprus problem. The Greek Cypriot side’s insistence on positions of principle, but also a clear position on what we are seeking will enhance its credibility and help towards confronting the Turkish machinations, while at the same time creating prospects for a solution to the Cyprus problem

Statement by AKEL Nicosia – Kyrenia District Secretary and MP Christos Christofides