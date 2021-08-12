A Winnersh man has suffered a serious spinal injury after falling from a hotel balcony while in Cyprus for his friend’s wedding.

Dean Cherrett, 27, is currently in hospital in Nicosia after having to undergo emergency surgery.

Dean had just been best man at his friend’s wedding at a hotel in Limassol when the tragic accident happened on the evening of Friday, August 6.

He was with some of the other guests on the balcony, before heading to a nearby bar when one of the other guest’s shoes was thrown into a tree near the balcony.

Dean’s girlfriend Jess Hemson, who lives with him in Winnersh, told BerkshireLive Dean had leant over the balcony to try to retrieve the shoe, but had over-balanced and fallen around five metres to the floor below.

His family are working with the British Embassy over how the care will be paid for, but it could be the case the healthcare bills come to thousands of pounds.

Jess said Dean’s family want someone in the country with him to support him while he’s in hospital and are looking at what will be needed to bring him home, as well as lengthy rehabilitation once he gets back.

He suffered a fractured spine and broken ribs in the fall and remains in hospital.The worst-case scenario could be he’s paralysed from the waist down, but doctors have told the family to remain hopeful.

His family has started a fundraiser to help with the medical costs, which has already raised more than £33,000.

Jess said: “The amount of money raised already really shows how much he means to everyone.

“It sounds like I’m biased, but honestly, he’s the sort of person no one would have a bad word to say about.

“He’s someone everyone likes and has a genuine heart of gold.

Just one split-second decision has led to this. We’re very grateful to anyone who can help.

“It’s a long road but we’re already looking forward now.”

Berkshire news