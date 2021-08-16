Enfield residents are being invited to a film festival experience with a difference.

Three ‘Cycle-In Cinema’ films will be screened outdoors in the borough on 25th, 27th and 29th August.

The sustainable screenings encourage the audience to attend on bikes, trikes, skateboards, prams, scooters for an environmentally friendly film experience.

Stow Film Lounge is bringing the Cycle-In Cinema to the Enfield Culture Programme with a special selection of screenings in the Forty Hall Gardens, Enfield Town Market Square and Pymmes Park, which is being supported by Film London.

The specially selected programme of films features a timeless Hollywood blockbuster, a much-loved London classic comedy and a very modern British comedy drama.

The first screening is The Personal History of David Copperfield (certificate PG) on Wednesday 25 August, in the stunning gardens of Forty Hall behind the main house. Pre-film activities include Scribble & Smudge crafts to keep children entertained.

The second screening is Jurassic Park (certificate PG) on Friday 27 August in the historic Pymmes Park near the visitors centre and walled garden in the southern-most end, in the performance area.

The third screening is The Ladykillers (certificate U) on Sunday 29 August at Enfield Town Market Place in the historic cobbled square. Film fans are encouraged to bring a chair.

The doors will open at 7.30pm for each performance and films begin at 8.30pm. Cycle parking will be available, and residents are encouraged to bring their own picnic, blankets and rugs.

Cllr Ian Barnes, Deputy Leader of Enfield Council, said: “The Cycle-In Cinema is such a wonderful idea for a night out whilst doing your bit to help fight climate change.

“We hope our network of cycle lanes will get you to and from the venues in style and whether you’re cycling, tricycling or scooting we want you to enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment with family and friends.”

Tickets for each film are £8 (adults), £6 (child/student/Over 65s) and are limited. It is essential to purchase in advance, as tickets will not be available on the door.

Experienced mechanics from Dr Bike will also attend each screening to offer free bike checks and carry out minor repairs. They will be able to check everything on bikes from wheels, brakes, gears, tyre pressure to lights, racks, pedals and saddles.

For further information and to book visit:

The Personal History of David Copperfield at Forty Hall:

www.fortyhallestate.co.uk/whats-on/the-personal-history-of-david-copperfield/

Jurassic Park at Pymmes Park:

www.dugdalecentre.co.uk/whats-on/jurassic-park-film-screening-at-pymmes-park/

The Ladykillers at Enfield Town Market Place:

https://www.dugdalecentre.co.uk/whats-on/the-ladykillers-film-screening-at-enfield-market-p/