Six fire and around 40 firefighters were called to a house fire on Hertford road in Enfield.

Firefighters tackled a fire at a mid-terraced house where a loft conversion and a staircase leading to it were completely destroyed by the fire. Part of the first floor was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Control Office took eight calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1231 and the fire was under control by 1449 . Fire crews from Edmonton, Enfield, Tottenham and Stoke Newington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.