#AMonthOfSundays begins tomorrow, in Enfield Town! Local businesses will be out in force showing off the best food in Enfield. You’ll be entertained by dancers, singers, performers and entertainers and it’s all for free. August is going to be awesome. #EnjoyEnfieldhttps://amonthofsundaysenfield.co.uk
We’re celebrating the food that we grow here, the food we produce here, the food that we make here —and bringing out some of our finest local talents to entertain you.
Please join us for music, dancing, theatre, kids activities and a whole feast of Enfield’s finest food!
5 Sundays in August,
5 streets in Enfield,
5* fantastic parties
celebrating the food, fun, and fabulousness of Enfield.
*(and a few more!)