The Young upcoming Greek Cypriot singer Eleni C, an Ambassador of the Yianis Christodoulou

Foundation will be performing a live acoustic set on behalf of the charity, for Nepomak UK.

Eleni C has been met with wide critical acclaim from being featured on Sky Arts TV, CBBC ‘The

Playlist’ and performing live on CBBC ‘Saturday Mash Up’ and numerous radio stations

including BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Leicester, BBC Radio Scotland to name but a few and

multiple National and International press outlets. Eleni C has come onto the music scene with a

strong powered mindset, as a woman and as a passionate advocate for Mental Health. Eleni C is

well on her way to join the pantheon of Pop Stars whose music and charity work have become

synonymous with a positive energy of change.

Eleni C is not new to charity work. She has passionately over the years donated her time and talent

to several worthwhile causes. However her greatest passion is to improve the lives of young

peoples’ by giving them the tools to look after their mental health. Therefore it was inevitable that

when she crossed paths with the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation she would be eager to work with

them as the mission statement of the charity mirrors her strong beliefs. The Yianis Christodoulou

Foundations mission is to empower underserved children and their families, to reach their full

potential, improve their livelihoods and take advantage of economic opportunity through education

and social progress. Eleni C is also very proud of her Cypriot roots and as such she was very

enthusiastic to work with Nepomak as there mission is to bring together young Cypriots and

strengthen the ties to their Cypriot heritage through cultural, educational, professional and social



events.

You can catch Eleni C performing her acoustic set at Uncle Tony’s Taverna, London, N3 2SB on Fri

20th Aug from 7pm.

For more info, you can visitYianis Christodoulou Foundation: https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com

Nepomak UK: https://nepomak.org/uk/

Eleni C: https://www.elenicmusic.com