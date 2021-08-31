Do you recognise these people?

Officers investigating an unprovoked assault on-board a Central line Tube are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At just before 9pm on Sunday 4 July, the victim, an elderly man, was travelling on a Central line service between Bethnal Green and Redbridge.

During the journey, a man who was sat with two women looked at him and said, ‘what are you looking at’. The victim looked away and the man punched him on the side of his face.

The man and the two women then ran away into Stratford station.

Officers believe the people in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 587 of 04/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.