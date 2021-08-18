Firefighters are reminding people of their charging safety tips after a flat fire on Whitehead Close in Edmonton.

Most of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire. Two men left the flat before the Brigade arrived and were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault in a charger.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s really important to always use the correct charger for your product and buy an official one from a reputable seller if you need a replacement.

“Batteries should always be charged on hard flat surfaces where heat can dissipate, and you should also make sure you unplug your charger once it’s finished charging.”

The Brigade was called at 1947 and the fire was under control by 2032. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Edmonton, Tottenham, Southgate and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ tips for charging your devicesAlways use the charger that came with your electrical itemIf you need to buy a replacement, always choose a branded, genuine product from a supplier you can trust. There are lots of fakes out there, and it can be difficult to spot the difference.Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures.Protect batteries against being damaged – that’s crushed, punctured or immersed in water.Don’t leave items continuously on charge after the charge cycle is complete – it’s best not to leave your phone plugged in overnight for example.Never cover chargers or charging devices – that includes using your laptop power lead in bed.