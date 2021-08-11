A group of males were involved in an altercation and a knife was reportedly seen.

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward.

Detectives investigating an incident in Cheshunt are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to Flamstead End Road at around 11.30pm on Monday 9 August, following an altercation between a group of men outside the Freemasons pub.

It was reported that a knife had been seen during the incident.

Officers attended and the majority of the group had left the area, but a knife was discovered in nearby bushes. Three further knives were also recovered from a vehicle.

No one was reported to have been injured.

Detective Constable Sarah Meacock, who is investigating, said: “A man aged in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident and would especially like to trace those who were involved in the altercation. If you can help, please get in touch.”

