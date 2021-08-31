Cyprus national junior team with Varnavas Theodorou, Petros Englezoudis, and Kleanthis Varnavides on Monday, cliched the gold medal in Junior Men Skeet at the ISSF Junior World Cup Shotgun taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



According to a Cyprus National Shooting Federation, Cyprus wrapped up its participation in the Junior Men World Cup with a total tally of three medals. On Sunday, August 29 Cyprus won silver and bronze medals in Junior Men’s skeet.



In Skeet Mixed Junior held on Tuesday, the Cypriot duo of Kleanthis Varnavides and Anastasia Eleftheriou finished fourth with 136 of 150 discs.