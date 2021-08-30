The Cyprus government once again calls on Turkey to finally cooperate effectively and take the political and humanitarian decisions required and expected on its part for the benefit of the families of the persons who went missing or disappeared, the Office of the Presidential Commissioner says in a written statement on the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared 2021.



The Office of the Presidential Commissioner also notes that the existing declarations and international conventions must finally be translated into deeds and actions, in order to end the pain and anguish of families.



It adds that the continuation of the tragedy experienced by the families of the missing persons, which causes so much pain and misery every day, is “inhuman and unacceptable”, adding that disappearances are a crime against humanity, which is not time-barred no matter how many years have passed.

“For about 800 families of our missing, questions and uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones remain unanswered due to the indifference and denial shown by the occupying power in efforts to resolve the tragedy of the missing” the announcement says.



It is added that all these years Cyprus’ government has shown its support in the efforts to clarify the fate of all the missing Greek Cypriots, Greeks and Turkish Cypriots.



The Office of the Commissioner assures once again that the efforts to determine the fate of the last missing person continue and intensify both inside and outside Cyprus. Finally, it invites anyone who knows or has information about the fate of missing persons or possible burial sites to immediately inform the competent Services.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives